Longtime Cornwall Seaway News publisher retires

After 45 years in the news business, longtime Cornwall Seaway News publisher Rick Shaver has announced he will be retiring. His last day will be April 25.

In 2017 Shaver was recognized by the OCNA with a Community Award in Memory of Mary Knowles for being both a dedicated newspaperman and an avid community volunteer. He was awarded the Business Excellence Lifetime Business Achievement from the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce in 2018, recognizing those who have made their mark in the world of commerce while also enhancing the community as a whole, and he received the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012.

Shaver dedicated nearly 20 years to the Ontario Community Newspapers Association board, serving in various roles including president, vice-president and treasurer. He also served nine years on the Canadian Community Newspapers Association board.