2024 CCNAwards competition to open later this month

News Media Canada will be launching the 2024 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards competition on April 22.

We welcome community publications to submit outstanding work produced in 2023 for consideration. All entries must be submitted online and using our special digital portal. The competition will remain open for submissions until May 28.

We expect winner will be announced September 16, 2024.

If you are interested in being a judge for this year’s awards competition, we’ve uploading some details that you can consider here.

Below you’ll find a copy of our quick start guide, which includes award categories and some other guidance on how to apply.

More details about this year’s competition will be available next week.