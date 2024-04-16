News Media Canada welcomes Budget 2024’s support for Local Journalism Initiative

Canada’s news publishers today welcomed Budget 2024’s support for the Local Journalism Initiative (LJI).

The programme places more than 400 reporters at nearly 300 media outlets in 1400 communities across Canada.

“The Local Journalism Initiative is a world-leading programme that is vital in funding original local civic journalism in underserved communities across Canada, and we commend Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, for ensuring it continues,” said Paul Deegan, president and chief executive officer of News Media Canada.

“One of its unique features is that content produced is made available to other media organizations through a Creative Commons license, so that Canadians can be better informed.”

Mr. Deegan added, “Given the LJI’s success, we hope the provinces and territories will consider introducing similar programmes – something the state of California has done with the California Local News Fellowship.”

