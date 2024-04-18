Postmedia launches new news app

Postmedia announced earlier this week the launch of a new app offering subscribers an integrated, streamlined and personalized experience, with seamless access to their preferred content across Postmedia’s brands.

“Our readers have told us what they want and need in their online news and information experiences, and we’re delivering with the launch of our new app.” said Duncan Clark, Chief Content Officer at Postmedia. “The app combines a personalized experience with local curation and access to breaking news, as part of an intuitive design that makes it easier than ever to engage with our journalism.”

Postmedia brands now available on both iOS and Android include: Montreal Gazette, Vancouver Sun, Calgary Herald, Ottawa Citizen, Edmonton Journal, The London Free Press, Regina Leader-Post, Saskatoon StarPhoenix, Windsor Star, National Post and Financial Post.

The app keeps users’ preferences and convenience top of mind with:

Personalized and Curated Content:

Customized news feed based on users’ preferred publications, categories, and authors

Curated sections for each included title

Access to exclusive subscriber only content and premium material.

A “discover” section that surfaces trending content from across the Postmedia network of titles

Advertisers’ needs and ad capabilities are also addressed in the new app, including: