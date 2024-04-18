2024 Newspapers 24/7 presentation now available

News Media Canada has measured newspaper readership across different platforms (print, computer, tablet, phone) and by time of day since 2012. New research was conducted in November/December 2023 and confirms the continued strength of newspaper readership in traditional and online formats.

Four out of five people in Canada (81%) read newspaper content each week and trust the content they read, regardless of format.

The Newspapers 24/7 presentation has been updated for 2024 with new research data and has evolved to examine readership by format through an advertising lens. Digital access has driven readership and provided new ways to access news. The 2024 study examines different formats of advertising that readers are exposed to in newspapers.

Click here to view the study page and access material available for download.