Deadline extended for the Hon. Edward Goff Penny Memorial Prizes for Young Journalists

We’ve extended the deadline for young reporters at News Media Canada member daily news publications to submit their best work from 2023 for consideration for the 33rd annual Hon. Edward Goff Penny Memorial Prizes for Young Journalists. All entries must now be received by Friday, April 26th, 2024.

This annual competition is open to daily newspaper journalists between the ages of 20 and 25, working for News Media Canada member daily newspapers. Young freelance journalists and student interns whose work has been published in a News Media Canada-member daily newspaper are also eligible to enter.

Competition winners are awarded cash prizes of $1,000 in two circulation categories: Under 25,000, and 25,000 and over. Entrants must be between the ages of 20 and 25 as of May 31, 2024, in order to be eligible for consideration.

Click here for more details.