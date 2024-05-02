New Newspapers 24/7 fact sheets available for download

Updated research on newspaper readership confirms that four out of five people in Canada are reading newspapers weekly. Digital access continues to drive newspaper readership and new for this year is a breakdown of traditional vs. online readership.

The 2024 edition of Newspapers 24/7 is now available to download from the News Media Canada site. Fact sheets have been designed to accompany the presentation, to use as handouts or to accompany your media kit.

The full presentation is available to download in PDF format. A PowerPoint version with speaker notes is also available on request.

