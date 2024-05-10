Different generations of Canadians access newspapers in new ways

New data from the Newspapers 24/7: 2024 study reports that four out of five Canadians read newspapers weekly. Younger generations are powering a shift in consumption habits, whether it is through engagement with traditional or online formats, news podcasts or smart speakers.

Millennials (Gen Y), born between 1980 and 1995, account for almost 30% of the adult population. They were the original digital natives, but they are also strong consumers of news and newspapers – 83% report reading a newspaper weekly, in traditional or online formats. A third (33%) reads newspaper e-editions and this generation are also active listeners of news podcasts (36%).

Gen Z, born between 1996 and 2003, takes digital engagement to the next level, resulting in 84% newspaper readership weekly. They access news through e-editions, podcasts and smart speakers and 30% report reading on ALL traditional and online formats measured. Gen Z is the generation most engaged with e-editions (35%) and news podcasts (38%). Although they represent a smaller percentage of the population (about 10%), this group is essential to the future growth of media.

The Newspapers 24/7: 2024 study was fielded in October/November 2023 with a sample size of 2,621 online interviews in English and French across Canada. Totum Research managed the study on behalf of News Media Canada.