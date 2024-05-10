2024 CCNAwards competition is now accepting entries!

It is time again for the 2024 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards! This year’s competition will accept works from the 2023 calendar year and once again use the BetterBNC online entry system. Winners will be announced in time to celebrate during National Newspaper Week 2024.

Mark your calendars with the following key dates:

Contest Opens: Monday April 22, 2024

Entry Deadline: Tuesday May 28, 2024

Winners Announcement: Monday September 16, 2024

Get a head start on your entries by downloading the 2024 Entry Book here!

The CCNAwards celebrate the best in community publishing from across the country. With a diverse array of award categories covering editorial, photography and multimedia, the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards offer learning opportunities for publications of all sizes. The program is open to all English and French community newspapers across Canada, including non-members of News Media Canada.

Winning entries from last year can be viewed in the online gallery here.

Community newspaper publishers can take this opportunity to recognize their local Champions’ hard work and dedication by submitting their best stories and photos from 2023.

We are always looking for judges!

If you want to volunteer your time and expertise to join our roster of judges, please click here.

Browse the FAQ online here or email awards@newsmediacanada.ca with any questions.