CAJ24 is coming to Toronto. Get your journalists trained up!

The 2024 Canadian Association of Journalists national conference and awards ceremony are just three weeks away! Have you got your tickets yet?

This year’s conference will be held on May 31 – June 1 at the Toronto Reference Library. We are calling this year’s conference Journalism and How to Survive It. And that is just what the conference workshops will help you do.

There’s a packed lineup of professional development workshops that will provide invaluable training to editorial staff. There are also sessions for editors and publishers that will provide helpful takeaways that can be easily implemented with your journalism team. And there are specific sessions that will discuss some of the most challenging issues facing newsrooms today.

For editorial employees, the conference will have workshops that will help attendees answer:

How to start an award-winning feature?

How do you master an investigative interview?

How do you visualize complex amounts of data in simple ways?

How can you pitch better stories?

How can you increase your safety online?

For newsroom managers, there are sessions that will explore:

What role should AI have in your newsroom? What should be the guardrails to ensure it is properly used?

How can journalism outlets get philanthropic funding to support their public interest journalism?

How can you cover important stories while avoiding legal pitfalls?

How can you report effectively on seismic issues such as housing, reconciliation and climate change with courage and care?

How can news organizations be more trauma-aware?

Early-bird pricing for the conference is still available. Discounts for group ticket sales of five and above.