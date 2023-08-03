Join an established Association that represents more than 30 minority-language community newspaper across Québec. The Québec Community Newspapers Association (QCNA) is dedicated to the professional and economic development of English community newspapers and their enterprises serving minority communities in Québec. QCNA is recognized as the official representative of Québec’s official language community newspapers by the federal and provincial governments, the public, and by Quebec’s community press.

The Québec Community Newspapers Association provides advocacy, government representation, marketing and promotion for Quebec community newspapers and, among other things, highlights newspaper challenges in official language markets and provides possible solutions and establishes partnerships that will benefit members and the association.

We are seeking a Marketing and Outreach Coordinator for a paid full-time position through the Young Canada Works program. The duration of the position is approximately 30 weeks with possibility for extension after this period. Rate of pay is $20/hr at a 35-hr work week. The position is located in Gatineau, QC.

The goal of the Marketing Outreach Coordinator is to create tailored and impactful advertising and promotional campaigns not only for QCNA and its member newspapers, but also for the Official Language (English) community groups across the province.

You must meet the following criteria in order to submit an application.

YCW program criteria:

• Be legally entitled to work in Canada;

• Be a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident, or have refugee status in Canada (non-Canadians holding temporary work visas or awaiting permanent status are not eligible);

• Be willing to commit to the full duration of the work assignment;

• Not have another full-time job (over 30 hours a week) while employed with the program;

• Be an unemployed or underemployed college or university graduate, that is, not employed full-time;

• Be a recent graduate who has graduated from college or university within the last 24 months at the start of employment;

• Not be receiving Employment Insurance (EI) benefits while employed with the program;

• Have not previously participated in or been paid under this or any other Career Focus internship program funded under the Government of Canada’s Youth Employment Strategy;

• Have a working knowledge of both English and French.

• Be between 18 and 30 years of age at the start of employment;

QCNA Requirements:

• Creative, flexible, and self-starter.

• Customer service skills.

• Experience with creating/planning/supporting projects and events.

• Ability to work collaboratively.

• Demonstrated mastery of the English language (written and spoken) and the ability to communicate in French (written and spoken).

• Self-starter who is comfortable connecting with the team to ensure the appropriate course of action is taken.

Experience:

• The creation of successful marketing campaigns from concept, to content creation to cross-platform dissemination;

• Demonstrated positive customer service experience;

• Knowledge and understanding of web-publishing and the ability to learn other related tools;

• Knowledge of social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.);

• Knowledge and understanding of Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, etc.) and the ability to learn other related tools.

• Bachelor’s degree or trade certification in marketing, communications, publishing, business or related fields.

• Willingness to learn Quickbooks Online for creating estimates and invoices.

• Outstanding written communication and presentation skills.

Responsibilities:

• Coordinate and execute ad sale campaigns with clients and with member newspapers.

• Coordinate the commissioning of writers and graphic designers for content creation with the supervision of the General Manager.

• Negotiate prices for ad campaigns with the guidance of the General Manager.

• Develop long-term relationships with advertisers.

• Research influencers and partners for future collaborations.

• Monitor industry trends and relevant competitor insights.

• Use data and analytics to make informed decisions.

• Support administrative team at live and online events such as webinars.

• Responsible for updating website and collaborating with web developer to increase the use and value of the QCNA website.

• Draft copy for social media posts that will drive high engagement.

• Assist with the design and execution of social media campaigns.

• Create weekly and monthly editorial calendars to promote the QCNA on various social media websites.

• Track social media engagement to identify high-performing ideas and campaigns for scalability.

Youth with a disability, Aboriginal youth, visible minorities and new Canadians are encouraged to apply. QCNA is an equal opportunity employer.

Please submit your résumé to info@qcna.qc.ca attention: Internship YCW

Only the chosen candidates will be contacted for the interview process.