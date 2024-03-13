Publisher/General Manager Cornwall Seaway News

Are you passionate about local news, community events and regional politics? Do you love

meeting local heroes making a difference? Are you committed to having a positive impact on your community?

If so, we have the perfect career opportunity for you!

We’re looking for an experienced candidate to oversee the operation of our weekly newspaper in Cornwall, Ontario. As the Publisher/General Manager, you’ll produce our Cornwall Living magazine series and manage our social media platforms and website. You’ll also work closely with our in-office sales, editorial and production departments to deliver top-notch content that our readers and advertisers will love. Most of our people have been with us for many years.

Your responsibilities include:

• Collaborating with the design and production department to develop engaging

theme pages, newspaper and magazine pages, covers and marketing materials

• Managing the budget for various projects

• Overseeing editorial staff and production teams

• Meeting with writers, creators and managers to develop effective marketing plans

• Working with sales teams to secure advertisers and contracts

• Overseeing marketing efforts, including promotional material

• Planning timelines for production, sales and printing

Our ideal candidate has several years of experience as a middle manager in a related field. They’re also bilingual, have a background in media and possess experience in either editorial or sales.

We offer a competitive salary, fantastic benefits and generous holidays.

If you’re ready to take the next step in your career, please contact Marc-Noel Ouellette at marc@textuel.ca