Applications open for EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship 2024

The Delegation of the European Union to Canada and the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) are pleased to announce the 2024 edition of the European Union-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship.

Deadline for submissions is Monday, 6 May 2024. The study tour to Brussels will take place in October 2024.

The EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship aims to recognize outstanding journalistic talent among young Canadians.

Since 2001, three candidates have been selected every year to participate in a week-long study tour to experience the EU institutions, the Canadian Mission to the EU, and media outlets in Brussels. Winners will also attend the daily European Commission press briefing. All expenses are paid for by the Delegation of the European Union to Canada. Winners will also benefit from a one-year CAJ membership or one-year CAJ membership renewal.

Winners will also be invited to an awards ceremony co-hosted by the Office of the Speaker of the House of Commons and the CAJ on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

The EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship seeks to foster links between Europeans and Canadians and to raise awareness of the European Union among a new generation of Canadian students and journalists.

Winners are required to submit a sample of their work and to chronicle their study tour experience online or in print during the study tour or upon their return from Europe (i.e. published articles, blogging, social media platforms).

Eligibility:

In order to be eligible, participants must be:

Actively enrolled in a Canadian university/post-secondary institution or active in the field of journalism

Between the ages 18-30

Canadian citizen or permanent resident

You can learn more about the contest details and how to apply here.