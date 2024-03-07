Digital consumer insights are just heating up with the release of Vividata’s latest database

Vividata™ just released their new SCC/Digital Database for Winter 2024, featuring key metrics and digital behaviour for visits to nearly 4,000 websites and apps – from social media to video streaming, gaming, finance and so much more.

A fusion of Vividata’s Winter 2024 SCC | Study of the Canadian Consumer with Metrica’s passive measurement of digital consumers, the new database provides the latest and most complete view of consumer and media behavior, both online and off.

Get an in-action look at the new database, with a featured story on the top Quick-Serve Restaurants (QSR) apps in Canada.

You can request a database demo here.