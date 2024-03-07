Research: Edelman Trust Barometer 2024

Edelman Canada has released their most recent report on trust in Canada. Canada remains in the neutral zone with an average trust index of 53 compared to the global average of 56.

“The 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer reveals a new paradox at the heart of society: rapid innovation which offers the promise of a new era of prosperity is exacerbating trust issues, leading to further societal instability and political polarization.”

One of the key highlights of the 2024 report is that respondents expect to find information online and in traditional media and through scientists and people like them.

For Canadians doing their own research, looking for information they can trust about new technologies and innovation, national and local media round out the top three responses.

National media 47%

Local media 42%

The 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer is the firm’s 24th annual survey. The research was produced by the Edelman Trust Institute and consisted of 30-minute online interviews conducted between November 3 and November 22, 2023. Click here to learn more.