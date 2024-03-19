City Hall/General Assignment Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

The Prince Albert Daily Herald is accepting applications for a full-time City Hall and General Assignment Reporter. We are looking for a hard-working writer who can cover municipal politics for both online and print while helping out on other beats as needed.

Candidates should be comfortable using social media and have proficiency in writing and photography. The position requires evening work as part of council and election coverage. Reporters are expected to submit 10 to 12 stories per week, while also helping with layout in the newsroom.

Applicants should have a degree or diploma from a recognized journalism school, or related education or experience. They should be able to deliver clean copy on deadline, take interesting photos that add to their stories, and be comfortable working with other journalists in a newsroom setting. Ideally, candidates will have a driver’s licence, a car, and a camera. The salary will depend on experience.

About the Prince Albert Daily Herald

The Daily Herald is an award-winning, employee-owned newspaper. We cover local politics, education, courts, arts, sports, and unique stories of interest to the community.

The Daily Herald publishes from Tuesday to Saturday. We deliver our Thursday edition to communities across the region, including Melfort, Nipawin, La Ronge, and Shellbrook. The Herald also publishes the Northern Advocate, which focuses on issues that are important to Northern Saskatchewan.

About Prince Albert

Prince Albert is a city of nearly 38,000 people. It has a WHL hockey team, an active arts scene, a provincial court, a Court of King’s Bench, plus several new developments under construction such as an indoor recreation centre.

The region is known for its outdoor recreational opportunities such as golfing, hiking, and fishing. The City is close to Candle Lake Provincial Park and Great Blue Heron Provincial Park. Prince Albert National Park is roughly one hour away.

Applications

Please email a resume and references to editor Jason Kerr at jason.kerr@paherald.sk.ca . Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Jason Kerr, Editor

Prince Albert Daily Herald

Office: 306-764-4276 ext. 248

Cell: 306-531-8918

X: @kerr_jas

www.paherald.sk.ca