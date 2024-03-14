CCNAwards Best News Feature Photo – circulation category above 9999

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards honour outstanding work in editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing across the country.

Congratulations to the 2023 CCNAwards winners for Best News Feature Photo (circulation <9999). “Brilliant work from photographers from across Canada.”

1st Place – Rocky Mountain Outlook (AB) – Jungmin Ham

2nd Place – Nunatsiaq News (NU) – David Venn

3rd Place – Aylmer Express (ON) – Rob Perry

A news feature photo is a published photo of a scheduled or unscheduled event for which an opportunity exists for advanced planning and creative control. It must contain emotion, expression of interest, creativity, with good exposure, composition and reproduction. Preference is given to story-telling images that demonstrate excellent news judgment.

The 2023 CCNAwards recognize the outstanding work produced in 2022 and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Award winners were announced on September 15, 2023. For a full list of winners visit: https://www.ccnawards.ca/2023/index.html.