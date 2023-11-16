Sales representative – The Meridian Source

The Sales Representative at Meridian Source is a dynamic and results-driven individual responsible for achieving opportunity-based sales quotas.

With a focus on exceptional customer service, effective communication, and in-depth product knowledge, the Sales Representative will contribute to revenue generation by establishing and nurturing relationships with both existing and potential customers.

The role involves conducting engaging sales presentations, addressing customer inquiries, and providing assistance with paperwork to facilitate seamless transactions. Integrity, vision, and passion are key attributes required for success in this role.

Job Duties:

Provide prompt and courteous customer service.

Work collaboratively with prospects to understand their requirements.

Conduct professional and engaging sales presentations.

Answer questions and make product suggestions based on a comprehensive understanding of the product line.

Offer additional products/services related to the sale.

Assist customers with necessary paperwork for completing transactions.

Stay informed about competitor products for effective comparison.

Maintain and expand the company’s prospect database.

Set up and deliver sales presentations, product/service demonstrations, and other sales actions.

Overcome objections from prospective customers.

Emphasize product/service features and benefits, quote prices, discuss credit terms, and prepare sales order forms and/or reports.

Enter new customer data and update changes to existing accounts in the corporate database.

Generate sales leads and initiate prospect calls.

Establish ongoing rapport with existing and potential customers.

Investigate and troubleshoot customer service issues.

Attend periodic sales training sessions.

Effectively communicate brand identity.

Uphold a code of ethics, integrity, and passion at all times.

Requirements:

3-5 years of direct work experience in Sales/Marketing.

Media OS experience is an asset.

Strong knowledge of the marketplace.

Demonstrated ability to convert prospects and close deals while maintaining established sales quotas.

Strong knowledge of retail and/or wholesale sales principles, methods, practices, and techniques.

Ability to build and maintain lasting relationships with customers.

Exceptional listening, verbal communication, and presentation skills.

Strong written communication skills.

Self-motivated, with high energy and an engaging level of enthusiasm.

Able to perform basic calculations and mathematical figures.

Ability to occasionally travel and attend sales events or exhibits.

Ability to work individually and as part of a team.

High level of integrity and work ethic.

Professional demeanor and selling style.

If you are a passionate and results-oriented individual with a commitment to excellence, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunity. We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.