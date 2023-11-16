Longtime editor and publisher passes away

The Saskatchewan Weekly Newspaper Association (SWNA) informed their members earlier this week that editor and publisher Walter (Wally) Albert Coombs had died on November 12. He was 89 years old.

In their note to members, the SWNA noted how Wally was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.

Wally started his newspaper career working for his dad at the Eston Press, he moved to Swift Current to work at the Sun and then onto Calgary to work with the Herald. In 1965 he moved back to Eston to take over the Eston Press when his father passed away. He later purchased the Elrose Review.

In 1983 Wally and Yvonne sold the papers and moved to BC where Wally took a job with Langley Times. He purchased Today’s Senior and started the Cloverdale Reporter both which he sold. He continued to be editor and publisher of Today’s Senior with a phased in retirement until 2013.

Wally was a member of the SWNA as the editor and publisher of the Eston Press and Elrose Review along with his wife and partner Yvonne. During this time both papers won many awards. Wally and Yvonne celebrated 66 years together on July 13, 2023. They have six children: Brent (Marilyn), Brenda (Stuart) Gullen, Helen (Brian) Watson, Wade (Gayl), Joni, and Nicole (Daryl) Quiring.

They were blessed with 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Wally was predeceased by his parents Charlie and Bernice, step-mom Helen, in laws Ed and Pat Owens, grandson Trent Coombs, daughter-in-law Debbie (Mulder) Coombs, brothers Jack and Bill, and sisters Joan and Colleen.

The family has requested that anyone wishing to donate do so to a youth sports non-profit organization of their choice.