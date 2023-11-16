TC Media’s raddar expands in Québec, Ontario and British Columbia

In the wake of its successful launch in Montréal this spring, TC Transcontinental has announced the expansion of raddar, the reinvented flyer, across Québec as well as in areas of Ontario and British Columbia.

raddar™ is a thin leaflet folded in four that combines flyers from various retailers into a single printed product. Distributed via Canada Post, raddar™ greatly reduces the volume of paper used. With raddar™ and its digital platform raddar.ca, consumers can benefit from the best of both worlds.

Between February and May 2024, raddar™ will be rolled out gradually across the province of Québec, replacing Publisac. This will add 2.8 million households to the 1 million copies of raddar™ already distributed in the Greater Montreal area.

As a long-standing partner of local newspapers, TC Transcontinental will help promote their presence in their communities and on their digital sites by offering its clients a free page in raddar™ and visibility on raddar.ca.

According to a recent CROP survey, 88% of Montréal consumers who receive raddar™ consult it; 83% plan their meals based on promotions found in it; 70% of users say it influences their choice of merchant for their purchases. Users like raddar™ for its ease of consultation, its compact format, its usefulness in planning store visits, and its eco-friendly nature.

Starting next week, raddar™ will be distributed to 1 million households in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas formerly served by Ontario’s largest community newspaper publisher, Metroland. On September 15, Metroland announced the immediate cessation of the distribution of the print editions of its regional newspapers and associated flyers.

Similarly, since last August, raddar™ is distributed to over 300 000 households in Vancouver areas where Glacier Media, Westen Canada’s largest community newspaper publisher, ceased its distribution activities.