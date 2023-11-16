Introducing the Victoria Reporter

Nova Scotia’s Municipality of Victoria is about to have a new community newspaper.

, who is the owner and publisher of The Strait Area Reporter, based in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., announced the launch on her LinkedIn account.

Said Fawcett:

“We are extremely excited to announce the launch of the Victoria Reporter.

While the Reporter has always carried news from the Municipality of Victoria, we are proud to make it official with the Victoria Reporter.

Every community needs an advocate to provide the information that concerns and affects them, local civics and coverage of municipal meetings. Every community needs to celebrate the accolades and accomplishments of their wonderful people. A community, such as the Municipality of Victoria, with its many community organizations and non for profits, needs a way to get their information out there.

This biweekly paper will be inserted into the Strait Area Reporter, making us truly a regional paper serving our every corner of our great community.

We do recognize the huge responsibility, and are humbled by the support we are already receiving.”