Young Canadians are increasingly trusting news shared on social media

A new report that evaluates the public’s trust and credibility in news sources finds that about a quarter of Gen Z respondents report they are more likely to trust the validity of news if it has been shared broadly across social media platforms.

The study, released earlier this week by Kaiser & Partners, Inc., described how although all generations surveyed agree that established news media remains the most credible, younger Canadians also find considerable credibility in social and so-called ‘expert’ content.

Some highlights from the survey includes:

Canadians across generations agree that established news media (55%) remains the most credible source of information, followed by public health agencies (32%) and governments (29%).

The survey also revealed an increase in online news consumption from established sources, televised news, news on social media and radio. These platforms have seen the largest increase in reported year-over-year consumption over the past three years and across generations.

Many Millennials (66%) and most Gen Z respondents (85%) report seeking Canadian news on social media channels versus traditional news platforms. A quarter (26%) of Gen Z respondents also report they would be more likely to trust the validity of news if it has been broadly shared across social channels.

Canada’s Online News Act (Bill C-18) and the ban of media outlets by Meta is reported to be eroding trust in media by a quarter (26%) of Canadians, with millennials (31%) and Gen Z (29%) most likely to hold this view.

This is the fourth annual survey conducted. You can read more about this year’s findings by clicking here.