Awards Showcase: CCNAwards 2023 Outstanding Community Service Winners

Congratulations to the winners of the 2023 CCNAwards in the Outstanding Community Service category. “All nominees demonstrated a passion for their community and the power of the press to achieve good things.”

This category accepted entries that reported on a single project extending beyond the normal community service mission of the newspaper. Judging took into account the scope of the project (importance to the community, innovativeness of the idea), depth of research, quality of reporting, use of photos, editorial and promotion as well as the newspaper engagement and benefit to the community.

Click the links below to view winning entries.