News Media Canada reveals new industry ad campaign: ‘You’re in good hands’

Developed as part of the 2023 National Newspaper Week program, this campaign celebrates local champions who use the power of their words to keep their communities connected and informed.

Every day, champions across the country stand up for their communities, raise their hands to ask the tough questions and uncover the truth. Celebrate the power of words and local homegrown news.

Click here to access various formats for print, social and digital.

News Media Canada has produced this campaign for publishers to use throughout the year. Feel free to run the ads as often as you wish.