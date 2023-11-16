Sales manager – Meridian Source

Are you a dynamic and results-driven individual with a passion for sales and the newspaper industry? If so, we want you to join our team as a Sales Manager with the Meridian Source!

Job Responsibilities:

  • Lead and manage a high-performing sales team to achieve and exceed revenue targets in newspaper sales.
  • Develop and implement effective sales strategies to drive growth and market penetration.
  • Identify and pursue new business opportunities, including partnerships and collaborations.
  • Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients and advertising agencies.
  • Provide ongoing training and support to the sales team to enhance their skills and productivity.
  • Analyze sales data and market trends to make informed decisions and adjustments to the sales strategy.
  • Collaborate with other departments to ensure seamless coordination and execution of sales initiatives.
  • Establish ongoing rapport with existing and potential customers.
  • Emphasize product/service features and benefits, quote prices, discuss credit terms, and prepare sales order forms and/or reports.
  • Enter new customer data and update changes to existing accounts in the corporate database.
  • Investigate and troubleshoot customer service issues.
  • Attend periodic sales training sessions.
  • Effectively communicate brand identity.
  • Uphold a code of ethics, integrity, and passion at all times.

Requirements:

  • 3-5 years of direct work experience in Sales/Marketing.
  • Media OS experience is an asset.
  • Strong knowledge of the marketplace.
  • Demonstrated ability to convert prospects and close deals while maintaining established sales quotas.
  • Proven experience in sales management, preferably in the newspaper or media industry.
  • Strong leadership skills with the ability to motivate and inspire a sales team.
  • Excellent communication and negotiation skills.
  • In-depth knowledge of advertising and marketing principles.
  • Results-oriented and driven to meet and exceed sales targets.
  • Ability to build and maintain lasting relationships with customers.
  • Exceptional listening, verbal communication, and presentation skills.
  • Strong written communication skills.
  • Self-motivated, with high energy and an engaging level of enthusiasm.
  • Able to perform calculations and mathematical figures.
  • Strong problem identification and objection resolution skills.
  • Ability to occasionally travel and attend sales events or exhibits.
  • Ability to work individually and as part of a team.
  • High level of integrity and work ethic.
  • Professional demeanor and selling style.

Join us in shaping the future of newspaper sales and be a part of a dynamic team that values innovation and excellence! We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

