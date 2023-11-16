Sales manager – Meridian Source

Are you a dynamic and results-driven individual with a passion for sales and the newspaper industry? If so, we want you to join our team as a Sales Manager with the Meridian Source!
Job Responsibilities:
- Lead and manage a high-performing sales team to achieve and exceed revenue targets in newspaper sales.
- Develop and implement effective sales strategies to drive growth and market penetration.
- Identify and pursue new business opportunities, including partnerships and collaborations.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients and advertising agencies.
- Provide ongoing training and support to the sales team to enhance their skills and productivity.
- Analyze sales data and market trends to make informed decisions and adjustments to the sales strategy.
- Collaborate with other departments to ensure seamless coordination and execution of sales initiatives.
- Establish ongoing rapport with existing and potential customers.
- Emphasize product/service features and benefits, quote prices, discuss credit terms, and prepare sales order forms and/or reports.
- Enter new customer data and update changes to existing accounts in the corporate database.
- Investigate and troubleshoot customer service issues.
- Attend periodic sales training sessions.
- Effectively communicate brand identity.
- Uphold a code of ethics, integrity, and passion at all times.
Requirements:
- 3-5 years of direct work experience in Sales/Marketing.
- Media OS experience is an asset.
- Strong knowledge of the marketplace.
- Demonstrated ability to convert prospects and close deals while maintaining established sales quotas.
- Proven experience in sales management, preferably in the newspaper or media industry.
- Strong leadership skills with the ability to motivate and inspire a sales team.
- Excellent communication and negotiation skills.
- In-depth knowledge of advertising and marketing principles.
- Results-oriented and driven to meet and exceed sales targets.
- Ability to build and maintain lasting relationships with customers.
- Exceptional listening, verbal communication, and presentation skills.
- Strong written communication skills.
- Self-motivated, with high energy and an engaging level of enthusiasm.
- Able to perform calculations and mathematical figures.
- Strong problem identification and objection resolution skills.
- Ability to occasionally travel and attend sales events or exhibits.
- Ability to work individually and as part of a team.
- High level of integrity and work ethic.
- Professional demeanor and selling style.
Join us in shaping the future of newspaper sales and be a part of a dynamic team that values innovation and excellence! We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.