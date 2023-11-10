New report show what tech platforms owe news organizations

A new working paper estimates that Facebook and Google platforms would owe American news publishers up to $14 billion USD if the Journalism Competitions and Preservation Act (JCPA) were to come into force.

What is most relevant to Canadian publishers, who are currently seeking compensation for news content shared on platforms as described in Bill C-18, us this analysis provides a clear methodology that allows other countries to calculate ‘fair payment’.

The researchers, for example, benchmark their estimates against recent agreements between news outlets and platforms, as well as include analysis from a database of licensing agreements for similar products.

