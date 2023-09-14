Legendary cartoonist signs off

Legendary editorial cartoonist Brian Gable announced he was retiring after 35 extraordinary years of work from The Globe and Mail.

Gable said in a farewell piece he’s “turning the page to new adventures”.

“For the past 35 years, I’ve practised this alchemy on the editorial page of The Globe and Mail,” he wrote.

“In that time, I’ve witnessed significant changes in the nation of Canada, our political culture, and in the nature of mass media itself. Through it all, I have been aware of the immense privilege of occupying a position on a page devoted to the expression and exchange of opinions on every aspect of our daily life.

But even as I pack up my philosopher’s stone and leave my unique observation post for retirement, I will keep doodling. For the past three decades, I haven’t known where my pencil will take me next – so why stop now?”

Letters to the editor poured in following Gable’s announcement. One letter writer referred to Gable as “the most brilliant cartoonist ever.”

