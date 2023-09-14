Several B.C. publications go digital-only

Three Glacier-owned publications announced last month that they would be moving to digital-only distribution.

Burnaby NOW and its Glacier Media sister publications – the New Westminster Record and the Tri-City News made their final print run on August 10.

Publisher Lara Graham noted that it was a difficult decision to make, but it was the right one to respond to changing market conditions in the media industry.

“We’re not going anywhere,” she promised. “We’re still here, and we’ll still continue to provide the quality community journalism that our readers have come to expect over our decades in our communities.”

