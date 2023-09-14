Do you like meeting new people? Do you love local businesses? Are you passionate about community and providing the information people need?

The Independent of Petrolia and Central Lambton is looking for a full-time media sales associate. This position offers a flexible schedule at work-from-home options.

If you are friendly, outgoing and customer service and detail oriented we want to hear from you.

You will need your own car and it would be great if you had a lot of contacts in the communities which this award-winning weekly community newspaper serves.

Previous experience in selling media including print and digital would be an asset but we’re willing to train the right person.

Pay: $20-$22 per hour with a retention bonus and gas allowance Learn more about us at www.petrolialambtonindependent.cawhere we are here: https://www.ontbluecoast.com, https://www.sarnialambton.on.ca and here https://town.petrolia.on.ca/visitors