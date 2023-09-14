Postmedia announces executive team changes

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. has announced that Mary Anne Lavallee, Postmedia’s executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief transformation officer, is stepping down from the role, effective Oct. 6, to pursue a new opportunity.

“Since joining Postmedia in 2014, Mary Anne has brought her passion, strategic insights and unwavering commitment to our company, its vision and our people. She has been fundamental in helping to drive our business forward,” said Andrew MacLeod, president and chief executive officer, Postmedia. “The significant contributions Mary Anne has made to Postmedia’s transformation cannot be overstated. We are all grateful for her commitment and personally, it has been a great privilege to work alongside Mary Anne throughout the years. We all wish her the very best as she pursues an opportunity that is very close to her heart.”

“It has been an honour to work with the great people and teams at Postmedia,” said Mary Anne Lavallee. “I am so proud of the transformation work we have done and to see our teams aligned to a future-focused strategy. I continue to be inspired by the important work done across Postmedia’s 130 brands coast to coast, serving Canadians with journalism that matters and by a team of people deeply passionate about its future.”

Effective Oct. 6, John Bode will be appointed executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief transformation officer. A seasoned industry veteran and member of Postmedia’s board of directors since 2018, Bode has extensive experience in the publishing industry having served as chief operating officer at ReaderLink Distribution Services, chief financial officer at Tribune Publishing and serves as director on McClatchy’s board of directors. Bode will step down from Postmedia’s board in order to assume this role and will work closely with Lavallee to ensure a smooth transition.

“We didn’t have to look far to fill this important role,” said MacLeod. “John Bode has been a valuable member of our Board and we look forward to welcoming him to the executive management team. John brings an impressive wealth of expertise in our industry. With his deep understanding of Postmedia’s capital structure, operations and strategy, John is well-equipped to seamlessly move into the role and immediately continue our transformation momentum.”