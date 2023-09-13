Bob Johnson recognized with a Gold Quill Award for 50 years of dedicated service

After 55 years in the newspaper industry, Bob Johnson, who eventually came to own Saskatchewan’s Foam Lake Review, Ituna News and Wynyard Advance has decided that it is time to start a new chapter in his life, as he retired earlier this summer.

News Media Canada is proud to recognize Johnson’s outstanding contributions to the newspaper industry with a prestigious Gold Quill Award. The award was presented by Steve Nixon, executive director of the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association, to Bob at his retirement party on July 28, 2023.

Johnson has created a legacy that stems from 100 years of family history reporting on local news and events for the community. Johnson’s time in the newspaper industry began at a young age when he began working around “the shop” after school, starting in 1968. By 1974, at the tender age of 19, he was a full-time employee.

Johnson has served as a mentor to students, staff, colleagues and especially to his extremely proud family.

News Media Canada wishes Johnson a huge ‘thank you’ for his outstanding contributions to his community and dedication to upholding journalism critical public service mandate.