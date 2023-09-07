Awards Showcase: OCNA 2022 Winners – Heritage

The Ontario Community Newspapers Association (OCNA) Better Newspapers Competition honours the great work of Ontario’s weekly community newspapers.

Congratulations to the 2022 OCNA winners in the Heritage category, selected from 49 entries and sponsored by the Fort Frances Times.

“An outstanding lot of entries. Ontario can be proud of its writers. Communities are well-served,” one judge wrote about the submissions.

1st Place: Carleton Place/Almonte Canadian Gazette – Ashley Kulp

“Excellent and interesting story. Heart-warming. Combines human interest with history. Well done! Very deserving winner!“

2nd Place: Manotick Messenger – Jeff Morris

“Could not pull myself away from this story. A terriﬁc read. Well done!”



3rd Place: Wingham Advance Times – Cory Bilyea

“Fabulous research in this story.”



The 2022 awards showcase the hard work, talent, and dedication demonstrated by Ontario publishers, editors, reporters, photographers, and designers. More than 1,200 entries were received and the awards were presented at a virtual ceremony on April 14, 2023.