Full-time reporter, Valley Voice

The Valley Voice, is an independently owned community newspaper in the beautiful small town of New Denver, BC, in the West Kootenay region.

The job entails writing all types of community news stories, and includes covering council meetings, school board meetings, court hearings and community events. We are looking for a self-starter with a desire to live in the rural West Kootenay region, and who is committed to writing informative and accurate articles in a clear and engaging style.

Journalism degree/ diploma and/ or experience required. This position is made possible through the Local Journalism Initiative program. Please send resume, cover letter and samples of your writing to valleyvoice@valleyvoice.ca by September 16 at 5 pm. Check out www.valleyvoice.ca to get a feel for the paper.