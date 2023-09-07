Turning the page on a legendary career

Phillip Crawley, who has served as the CEO and publisher of The Globe and Mail for a quarter century, officially retired last week.

The Canadian Press published a look back on how Mr. Crawley arrived at The Globe in 1998 and his accomplishments over the past 25 years.

David Thomson, the Globe’s chairman, also wrote a public letter saluting Mr. Crawley’s dedication and achievements.

“Phillip’s 25-year tenure as publisher and CEO has been nothing short of exceptional,” he wrote.

“His leadership has safely guided The Globe and Mail through newspaper wars, the digitization of news and decline of advertising revenue, changing consumer habits, the rise of fake news and more. His influence has fortified The Globe’s position as a trusted news authority and also fostered a sense of unity and shared purpose amongst Globe staff.”

In addition to his work with the Globe, Mr. Crawley also served as the chairman of the Canadian Press and was a long-serving director on News Media Canada’s board. We thank him for his exceptional commitment to Canadian journalism and wish him well in his proverbial ‘next chapter’.