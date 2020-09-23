Globe and Mail publisher re-appointed to WAN-IFRA board

Phillip Crawley, the publisher and chief executive officer of The Globe and Mail, has been reappointed for a new term of office at the WAN-IFRA Supervisory Board of Directors.

Crawley was one of 25 individuals appointed for a new term of office at a meeting held earlier this month.

“We are thrilled to have [so many] distinguished publishers and top media executives join the WAN-IFRA Supervisory and Executive Boards [to] assist the global news publishers association in its way forward,” said Fernando de Yarza López-Madrazo, president of WAN-IFRA.

Crawley also serves on the board of News Media Canada.