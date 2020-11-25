Media co-ops in Québec and Ontario launch digital subscription service

The six regional members media co-ops in Québec and Ontario, Les coops de l’information, have achieved another milestone of their business plan with the launch of a digital subscription service.

A promotional campaign about the service will mark this important step and bring new energy in the media industry of both Québec and Eastern Ontario. Starting today, members’ mobile apps (tablets and smartphones) as well as their websites will enable readers to subscribe to one of several different packages. What’s more, readers will have the opportunity to entirely manage their digital subscriptions.

The co-ops will launch their new digital subscription services simultaneously: Le Droit (Ottawa/Gatineau), Le Nouvelliste (Mauricie/ Centre-du-Québec), Le Quotidien (Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean), Le Soleil (Québec City), La Tribune (Sherbrooke) and La Voix de l’Est (Granby).

This major milestone was achieved in less than a year after the local newspapers were acquired by a group of solidarity cooperatives founded by their employees.

This is a very exciting development. To read more about how this project will work, please click here.