Canadian Journalism Foundation opens its annual awards competition

To celebrate the exceptional work of journalists and news organizations across the country and to provide professional growth opportunities for emerging journalistic talent, The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is now accepting entries for its 2021 awards and fellowships program. The deadline for all submissions is February 19.

“The global pandemic has illuminated the importance of journalism and the journalists that serve Canadians with trustworthy news and information,” says CJF chair Kathy English. “While COVID-19 has challenged journalists in unprecedented ways, it has also provided new opportunities for journalistic excellence that we look forward to celebrating.”

You can read more about each of the awards below:

CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting

This new award, which carries a $10,000 cash prize, recognizes excellence in reporting on what is being done in Canada and beyond to address the impact and threat of climate change. More information.

CJF Black Journalism Fellowship Program

This new program aims to amplify Black voices, improve coverage of Black issues in the news and cultivate future Black media leaders, with thanks to CBC/Radio-Canada and CTV News as CJF’s first partners and lululemon, Aritzia and BMO Financial Group as the founding sponsors. More information.

CJF-Facebook Journalism Project Digital News Innovation Award NEW

This new award recognizes innovations in digital media that have a demonstrated impact in advancing the quality of digital journalism. The winning organization will receive a $10,000 prize. More information.

CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism

This award honours a Canadian organization whose journalism effects profound and positive change in the community it serves. There are two winners, in large and small media categories. More information.



CJF Lifetime Achievement Award

This award recognizes an individual who has made an outstanding lifetime contribution to journalism in Canada. Nominations are accepted in all categories of journalism. More information.

The Landsberg Award

This award recognizes a working journalist doing exceptional research, analysis and writing through a gender lens about women’s equality issues in Canada. The award recipient will receive a $5,000 prize from the Canadian Women’s Foundation, co-presenter of this award.

More information.

CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships

These fellowships allow two Indigenous journalists early in their careers the opportunity to explore an issue of interest while being hosted by CBC News for one month at its Indigenous Unit in Winnipeg. A $4,000 stipend will be provided and travel, accommodation and reasonable expenses will be covered. Thanks to the generous support of Sobeys Inc. and donor Isabel Bassett. More information.

Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award

This award offers an early-career photojournalist a six-week paid internship with The Canadian Press, providing an opportunity to work in a fast-paced environment and gain national exposure. Thanks to the generous support of Nikon. More information.