Google signs deal to provide payments to French publishers

Google and a group of French newspapers announced they have signed a landmark agreement that will allow news publications to be compensated for the distribution of their content on Google platforms.

The news was announced in a statement. It is believed that this agreement could serve as a model for similar agreements in other European countries under new copyright laws.

Google announced last year that it would pay publishers more than $1 billion over the next three years through a new program for licensing news that could help struggling newsrooms, which have lost advertising dollars to social media platforms.

You can read more about this news here and here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR