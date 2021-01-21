Google signs deal to provide payments to French publishers

Google and a group of French newspapers announced they have signed a landmark agreement that will allow news publications to be compensated for the distribution of their content on Google platforms.

The news was announced in a statement. It is believed that this agreement could serve as a model for similar agreements in other European countries under new copyright laws.

Google announced last year that it would pay publishers more than $1 billion over the next three years through a new program for licensing news that could help struggling newsrooms, which have lost advertising dollars to social media platforms.

