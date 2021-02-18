Capturing the media and purchasing habits of Canadians amidst a pandemic

Vividata, Canada’s leading media and consumer research firm, today released their latest survey results. In field October 2019 to September 2020, Vividata’s Survey of the Canadian Consumer (SCC) is the most comprehensive single source cross-media, product, attitudinal and brand research study in Canada.

The Winter 2021 Study provides new coverage on a number of evolving consumer trends such as: the impact of COVID-19 on media and purchasing behaviour, the activities Canadians plan to pick up again post pandemic, the use of meal kit services, and other topics.

Some relevant media highlights include:

• 8 out of 10 Canadian adults read/accessed magazine or newspaper brands in an average week via print or digital platforms.

• 7 out of 10 read daily newspaper brand content in an average week, with just over half accessing content via a mobile device (smartphone or tablet).

• In the past five years, the smartphone audience for digital newspaper content has doubled; 17% of adults accessed digital newspaper content on a smartphone in Winter 2016, increasing to 35% in Winter 2021.

• 73% read/accessed magazine brand content in an average month, with food, technology & science, entertainment, and health/fitness magazines as the most popular among Canadians.

• In the past five years, the smartphone audience for digital magazine content has risen as well; 15% of adults accessed digital magazine content on a smartphone in Winter 2016, increasing to 25% in Winter 2021.

• Nearly 1 out of 4 adults indicate that their consumption of magazine content (print or digital) has increased during the pandemic.

• After healthcare professionals, news brands (print or digital platforms) are the most trusted source for information on the COVID-19 pandemic; achieving a higher rate of trust than government, television, radio and other media.

• Just over 1 out of 3 adults agree with the statement, “I commit more time each day to seek out current news and information than I did two years ago”.

You can read the complete results of the study here.