Torstar helps local retailers get ‘back to business’

Torstar has launched an innovative campaign that helps local retailers who are struggling with extended restrictions due to COVID-19.
The ‘Back to Business’ program offers the first 200 eligible applicants to run a print and digital ad, at no cost, in Torstar publications in order to help small business reach their customers.
“During these hard times, we want to give back to all the local businesses that rely on us daily to advertise products and services,” their website reads. “We know that owners of small sized businesses are worried, so we are offering you a chance for free advertising to ensure you can still reach your customers and continue to thrive in your community.”
You can check out the program and how to apply here.