Report on Business magazine launches new ranking program for law firms

The Globe and Mail, in partnership with Statista, a leading international provider of market and consumer data and rankings, is pleased to announce Canada’s Best Law Firms.

This new ranking program from Report on Business magazine will recognize the most widely recommended business law firms in the country, as nominated by those in the legal profession.

The nomination period, which opens today, will run until July 9, 2021. Nominations can be made for firms in almost 30 legal fields, from capital markets to intellectual property, and any law firms with a branch in Canada can be nominated and recommended.

Winning companies will be those most frequently recommended by the survey participants.

Winners will be announced in the December 2021 issue of Report on Business magazine and online in mid-November.