Levelling the Digital Playing Field: An open letter to Prime Minister Trudeau

On Wednesday June 9, News Media Canada will be issuing a historic open letter to the Prime Minister of Canada calling on the Trudeau government to act now on their commitment to support local journalists.

This open letter will be running as an editorial on the front pages of many newspapers across Canada. In an unprecedented effort, publishers will call the Trudeau government to task. “For months, you and your Minister of Canadian Heritage, Steven Guilbeault, have promised action to rein in the predatory monopoly practices of Google and Facebook against Canadian news media. But so far, all we’ve gotten is talk. And with every passing week, that talk grows hollower and hollower.”

This open letter will also be supported with digital ads and a full-page print ad. Member newspapers are encouraged to support this initiative with editorial, an opinion piece and/or advertising on their next available publishing date, if possible.

All materials can be downloaded by clicking this link or can be requested by emailing Kelly Levson at klevson@newsmediacanada.ca.