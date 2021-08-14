Torstar partners up with digital publisher Curiocity

Torstar Corp. announced Tuesday that it has agreed to invest in and partner with Curiocity, a Calgary-based lifestyle and entertainment digital publisher.

Curiocity is a digital publisher with a focus on social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook.

Torstar has taken an equity stake in the company. Under the terms of the partnership, Curiocity will continue to run its publishing platform independently, but Torstar says it will leverage its sales and marketing team to assist in identifying potential clients.

