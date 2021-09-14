Finalists for the 2021 Webster Awards announced

The finalists in the 16 different categories for the 2021 Webster Awards, Western Canada’s preeminent journalism awards, were announced earlier this week. The awards recognize excellence in journalism in B.C.
Several News Media Canada member publications were recognized for their incredible public service journalism. These include: The Globe and Mail, the Vancouver Sun, the National Observer, Kamloops This Week, Victoria Times Colonist – and more.
All finalists will be celebrated, and the one winner in each category will be announced during the November 3rd online awards ceremony, 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time. This online event is free for everyone to watch and can be accessed here: www.ohboy.ca/websterawards2021.