Legendary Canadian journalist Norman Webster dies

Former Montreal Gazette and Globe and Mail editor-in-chief Norman Webster died this past Friday from complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was 80 years old.

Webster was editor-in-chief of the Gazette from 1989 to 1993 and continued to write a regular column for the newspaper after stepping down from that role. He was editor-in-chief of the Globe and Mail from 1983 to 1989.

He began working at the Globe as a reporter in 1965 and reported from Quebec City, China, Ontario and England. He is perhaps most famous for his reporting on China during the Cultural Revolution in the late 1960s and early 1970s, as one of the few Western reporters in China at the time.

“Norman will be remembered for his extraordinary journalism , groundbreaking reporting and sophisticated commentary that made him one of the best journalists in Canada during the 20th century,” said Lucinda Chodan, editor of the Montreal Gazette.

