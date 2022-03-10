Full-time reporter – The Low Down to Hull and Back News

The Low Down to Hull and Back News is seeking a full-time reporter/photographer to cover general news, feature articles, and take pictures for our feisty, award-winning newspaper in beautiful Wakefield, Quebec.

This position is an excellent opportunity for recent graduates of a journalism program, as assignments will cover a variety of beats – from hard news, crime, and municipal affairs to arts and entertainment and longer feature stories.

The Low Down is located in iconic Wakefield, Qc, just a 30-minute drive from the Nation’s Capital and one of the most dynamic and eclectic communities in Canada. There is no shortage of interesting stories to cover in our community – from a thriving arts scene to the world-class sports and recreation hub of Gatineau Park and the many quirky characters that call the Gatineau Hills home. The Low Down boasts a dynamic readership that is highly engaged in municipal politics and local news.

Job Description: Your main responsibilities will be reporting and writing stories for print and web; posting stories to our website and social media accounts; Evening and weekend work on occasion; The ideal candidate will be comfortable with a DSLR camera and editing software and will assist in designing and proofreading pages for print; The Low Down will provide training.

Qualifications: The ideal candidate will have a degree or diploma in journalism, or a related field and must possess strong interviewing, writing and reporting skills; Must have the ability to meet deadlines and be organized; Must be comfortable with a camera; Experience with Photoshop and InDesign is considered an asset; The successful candidate must have a valid driver’s license and reliable vehicle; Candidates with a working knowledge of French will be given preference.

Join the Low Down to Hull and Back News – an award-winning, independently-owned, small circulation English weekly. Immediate start for the winning candidate. (A one-time moving expense bursary may be available for the successful candidate.)

Applicants should send a cover letter and resume, along with relevant writing samples to:

Trevor Greenway

Editor-in-Chief

The Low Down to Hull and Back News

819-302-5611

editor@lowdownonline.com