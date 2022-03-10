Canadians continue to read newspapers across all platforms, research shows

The recently released Newspapers 24/7 research demonstrates that Canadian adults continue to read newspapers – almost nine out of ten (86%) report accessing newspaper content in print or digital formats at least once a week. And a quarter of the population reads newspapers in print AND on digital platforms. That means they are reading their printed newspaper and accessing news on their phones, computers, and tablets.

The newspaper reading habit varies by platform AND time of day. Newspaper content is accessed on different platforms depending on the time of day:

Phone – most popular platform at all times

Desktop/Laptop – strong early morning, between breakfast and lunch and at night

Tablet – peaks in the early morning and after dinner

Print – peaks at breakfast as the day starts

Download the full presentation by clicking here.