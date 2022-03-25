Postmedia completes acquisition of Brunswick News

Postmedia Network has announced the closing of the previously announced agreement to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Brunswick News Inc (BNI). The acquisition includes BNI’s daily and weekly newspapers, digital properties and parcel delivery business from J. D. Irving, Limited.

“Today we welcome Brunswick News and its brands, audiences, partners and more than 400 team members into the Postmedia family,” said Andrew MacLeod, President and CEO, Postmedia. “With award-winning journalism and news brands that date back as far as 160 years, we look forward to supporting this tradition.”

The previously announced financing extension transaction is expected to close within the next two weeks.