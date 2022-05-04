National Newspaper Awards winners to be announced on May 6

Winners of the 2021 National Newspaper Awards will be announced on Friday, May 6. The announcements will be made in a webcast starting at 7 p.m. ET.

To view the webcast at that time, go to: https://youtu.be/uNk3EtQfxTY.

The webcast will also be available afterwards for viewing any time on the NNA’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/NNACCJ/.

Winners will also be announced on the NNA website (https://nna-ccj.ca) at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 6.

This is the 73rd year for the awards program, and the 33rd under the current administrative structure. The awards were established by the Toronto Press Club in 1949 to encourage excellence and reward achievement in daily newspaper work in Canada. The competition is now open to newspapers, news agencies and online news sites approved for entry by the NNA Board of Governors.