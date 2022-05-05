Shawna O’Neill wins Hon. Edward Goff Penny Memorial Prize in small market category

Shawna O’Neill has been selected as the recipient of the 31st annual Hon. Edward Goff Penny Memorial Prizes for Young Canadian Journalists in the small market category.

O’Neill won for her work published in the Standard-Freeholder. Her entry submission included a piece on Ashley Thompson, who was savagely assaulted by her partner, and how the family has been living since the attack; a story about a display of 200 moccasin vamps, titled “We Were Children Shiiakwaksha’okon,” that was prepared for the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation; a look at artist Victoria Ransom of Akwesasne and the mural she painted on Kawehno:ke to show that every child does matter; and a comprehensive review on an important 2021 federal election issue—affordable housing.

O’Neill is a journalist working in her hometown community at the Cornwall Standard-Freeholder. She holds a Diploma of Journalism from Algonquin College and a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), with a minor in Politics. Her work has appeared in various publications throughout British Columbia and Ontario. She especially enjoys writing about Indigenous affairs, women’s initiatives, and columns pertaining to living with juvenile diabetes.

Said Hugo Rodriques, Managing Editor of the Standard-Freeholder:

“In the five months Shawna has been part of the team, she has demonstrated her talent in tackling all assignments and shown initiative in pitching and finding other articles. I am pleased to support her candidacy for this prestigious award.”

You can check out her work here, here, here, and here.